SYCAMORE — Sylvia P. Bishop, of rural New Riegel, died at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Good Shephard Home in Fostoria.

She was 89. She was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Vanlue, to Lee and Nina (Arnett) Risner. She married Jacob C. Bishop on June 24, 1950, and he survives.

Also surviving are the following family members: the Rev. Mark (Susan) Bishop, Bellevue; David (Cindy) Bishop, Perrysburg; and Paul (Letitia Marth) Bishop, Ottawa Hills. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with three on the way.

Sylvia was preceded in death by nine brothers, two sisters, three half-brothers and three half-sisters.

Sylvia was a homemaker and also for 22 years operated the Penwood Motel in Alvada.

She was a 1948 graduate of McCutchenville High School and was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville, for 68 years.

A funeral service for Sylvia is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Trinity United Church of Christ, McCutchenville, with the Revs. Elyse Everhart and Louis Dorsch officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in rural McCutchenville. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday before the funeral at the church. Following the burial there will be a luncheon celebrating her life at the church.