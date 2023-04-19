Susan (Teetz) Sanford, age 65, of Castalia, Ohio and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 at her home with her husband by her side.

We will celebrate Sue’s remarkable life and legacy during the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Aaron Thacker officiating.

Visitations will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before service time at the church on Saturday, with a nurses memorial tribute to be held at the beginning of the service Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartbeat Pregnancy Center in Sandusky or to the Susan Sanford Memorial Scholarship for Nursing and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

