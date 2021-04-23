Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Susan Louise Waltermeyer, 67, of Carey, passed away peacefully at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, in Toledo.

Friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. John Bamman, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Frenchtown.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

