Home Obituaries Susan Louise Waltermeyer

Susan Louise Waltermeyer

Posted on April 23, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

CAREY — Susan Louise Waltermeyer, 67, of Carey, passed away peacefully at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, in Toledo.

Friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. John Bamman, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Frenchtown.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Mary R. McDaniel

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 23, 2021
    38 second read

  • Rose M. Desbin

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 22, 2021
    2 min read

  • Susan L. Waltermeyer

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 22, 2021
    43 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply