Susan Corbin

LIMA — Susan A. Corbin, age 91 of Lima, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Burton’s Ridge Assisted Living.

Her Funeral Mass is 11 a.m., Monday at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father Kent Kaufman officiating. Entombment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery Mausoleum following the service. Family and friends may visit in the Gathering Space at St. Charles Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

