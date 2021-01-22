Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Susan C. Stowe, of Carey, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home. She was 54.

At Mrs. Stowe’s request, there will be no visitation or service at this time. She will be cremated and placed in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania at a later date.

