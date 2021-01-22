Susan C. Stowe Posted on January 22, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Susan C. Stowe, of Carey, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home. She was 54. At Mrs. Stowe’s request, there will be no visitation or service at this time. She will be cremated and placed in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania at a later date. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!