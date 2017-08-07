SYCAMORE — Sue M. Morrow, age 86, of 394 CH 37, Sycamore, died at 6:33 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at home.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Walton-Moore Funeral Home for funeral expenses, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

