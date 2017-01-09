Sue Luster

TIFFIN — Sue A. Luster, of Tiffin, died Friday evening, Jan. 6, 2017 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky. She was 68.

A memorial service is planned for noon Tuesday at Tiffin First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Bob Flint officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church.

