Sue Luster

TIFFIN — Sue A. Luster, of Tiffin, died Friday evening, Jan. 6, 2017 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky. She was 68.
A memorial service is planned for noon Tuesday at Tiffin First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Bob Flint officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church.
Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!
If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!
Verify Your Subscription