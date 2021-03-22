Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Steven Ray Cheney, age 73, of Homosassa, Florida, and previously of Carey and Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Feb. 11, 2021, at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida.

A celebration of life gathering for Steven Cheney is 4–6 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky. A Masonic service is 6 p.m. following the celebration of life.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Upper Sandusky Parks Department for a memorial bench and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

