Steven M. Morris, age 50, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the emergency room of Marion General Hospital.

A funeral service for Steven M. Morris is 11 a.m. Monday, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Music Boosters and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to lucasbatton.com.

