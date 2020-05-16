Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Steven K. Bardon, 67, of Channahon, Illinois, passed away May 12, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Steve will be laid to rest in Ohio. A social distancing visitation for immediate family and relatives will be held from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A social distancing graveside service will follow the visitation at Zion Bloom Cemetery in Vanlue.

Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date for Steve’s Illinois family and friends. Provide email information to bardonmemorial@gmail.com to be contacted when arrangements are scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pink Heals Joliet Chapter to assist families in Steve’s community battling cancer would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bardon family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!