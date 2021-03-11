Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Steven Frederick Schaadt, 54, of Harpster, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Harpster.

A funeral service for Steve Schaadt is 4 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Mark Schuring. Visitations for Steve are 1-4 p.m. before to the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions for Steve may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church or to the American Cancer Society and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

