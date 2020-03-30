Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Steven D. McKee, age 71, of Lemert, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. He was born Dec. 7, 1948, in Kenton, to the late Clarence J. and Beulah Louise (Green) McKee. Mr. McKee married Ardena Chester on Nov. 16, 1970, and she survives in Lemert.

He also is survived by his children, Betty Adamson, Tiffin; Michelle (Mark) Armstrong, McComb; S. Joseph McKee, Arkansas; and Jonathon (JoAnn) McKee, Lemert; nine grandchildren, Carrie (Keaton) Raymond, David Humphrey, Dylan Adamson, Samantha Weese, Alyssa Weese, Tristan McKee, Zackary McKee, Daniel McKee and Beka McKee; five great-grandchildren, Tryniti, Addisyn, Camdyn, Kimmy and Rose; and brothers and sisters Carol Conover, Forest; Clarence James Jr. McKee, Kenton; Gary McKee, Glendale; Keith McKee, Forest; Patricia McKee, Patterson; Nancy Cyrus, Patterson; Laura Wilkerson, Fostoria; and Brian McKee, Forest.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Skippy, Dick and Max McKee; and a sister, Bonnie McKee.

He graduated from Riverdale High School with the class of 1966. Mr. McKee served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Westinghouse in Upper Sandusky. McKee was a member of the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 and Waverly Moose Lodge No. 2263. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, working on cars and was an avid fisherman.

A graveside service is noon Tuesday at Oceola Cemetery with Dale Sipe officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Steven McKee Memorial Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

