SYCAMORE — Steven D. Ekleberry, age 60, of 3375 CH 37, Sycamore, died at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at home.

A funeral service for Steve is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, in Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, west of Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or “No One Fights Alone” in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

