Steven Coppler

CAREY — Steven Roy Coppler, of Forest, died at 11:33 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 50.

Steven’s life will be celebrated at a later date and his ashes will be buried with his father in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Steven’s family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!