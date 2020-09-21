Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Steve L. Ekleberry, age 59, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.

A funeral service for Steve Ekleberry is 1 p.m. Thursday at the Emanuel United Church of Christ with Pastor Jay Scott officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Come and join the family in a casual celebration of life gathering from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Emanuel United Church of Christ. The family prefers those attending be in casual attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jessie Ekleberry Memorial Scholarship or the Wyandot County Agri-Society and can be sent to the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

