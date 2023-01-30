Home Obituaries Stephen Seiler

Posted on January 30, 2023
Stephen M. Seiler, age 69, of Brookfield, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:53 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his residence in Brookfield.  

A Chapel Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens, Marion, with Pastor Tim Kohl officiating.  

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.  

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

