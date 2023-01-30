Stephen Seiler Posted on January 30, 2023 0 Stephen M. Seiler, age 69, of Brookfield, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:53 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his residence in Brookfield. A Chapel Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens, Marion, with Pastor Tim Kohl officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription