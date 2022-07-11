Stephen Phillips

CAREY — Stephen Frank ‘Steve’ Phillips, age 65, of Carey, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home.

Visitation for Steve will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St, Carey. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com