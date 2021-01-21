Home Obituaries Stephen D. Fletcher

Stephen D. Fletcher

January 21, 2021
CAREY — Stephen D. Fletcher, 62, of Carey, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carey Music Boosters and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

