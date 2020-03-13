Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MEDINA — Stephen Bartley Cole, age 74, died March 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 5, 1945, in Friendship, New York, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Cole.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Donna R. (Ritterspach) Cole; a son, James (Diana) Tayner; grandchildren Keith and Josh (Alyssandra) Smith; great-grandchildren Wade, Weston and Vladimir; a brother, Richard Scott (Claire) Cole; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats, Mindy and Chloe.

Steve worked with his father on the family dairy farm. He was very active in FFA and other organizations in Friendship.

He received his degree from Cornell University in 1967.

Stephen owned and operated his own marketing and advertising company — Write Words — since 2009 with an emphasis on the motorsports industry.

He was an avid fan of all motorsports, was a voracious reader and enjoyed writing and amateur photography. He was a very social person and loved talking to people.

He was a member of the neighborhood Beer:30 Club, critiquing and evaluating new and different beers. Steve was a train historian, taking a particular interest in steam locomotives. He found great joy spending time with his family at any occasion.

A memorial visitation to celebrate his life is 2-5 p.m. March 21 at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44156.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Stephen’s name be made to Kitten Krazy, 930 Lafayette Road, Unit A, Medina, OH 44256.

Online condolences may be left at waitefuneralhome.com.