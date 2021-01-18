Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Stephen Alan Hoover, 71, of Bucyrus, died, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, following a courageous five-year battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Due to the pandemic, Steve’s family will hold a private funeral service with the Rev. Ken Wessler of the First Presbyterian Church in Upper Sandusky officiating. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The James Cancer Center and Solove Research Hospital, specified for Lymphoma research. Steve also was a lifelong blood donor. He ironically needed many such donations during these past few years. It would be his wish that everyone able would consider donating blood in his name, as it is such a lifeline for so many.

Photos, memories and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at wisefuneral.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!