Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Stephanie D. Walton, 44, of Carey, passed away peacefully at 9:29 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her residence with family by her side.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Philip Littlejohn officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Music Boosters or Carey Athletic Boosters Cross Country Fund and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaugBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!