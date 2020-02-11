Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Stefan Lance Racheter, age 47, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 10, 1973, to the late James L. Racheter and Linda L. (Swartz) DeBolt, of Upper Sandusky.

He is survived by three sisters, Sonja Ankney, Upper Sandusky; Shauna Amesquita, Findlay; and Sharri Racheter, Upper Sandusky; half-sister, Soraya Taylor, Bucyrus; 10 nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; and his loving and caring extended family, Dan and Celia Stansbery, with whom he lived with for 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dean and Thelma McCutchen; maternal grandfather, Calvin L. Swartz; and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Mildred Racheter.

Stefan was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, and also attended the Apostolic Gospel Church.

Stefan attended Angeline School and Industries for 44 years.

Stefan also was a participant in the Special Olympics.

He liked music, football, back rubs, pizza, Chinese food, candy and gum.

He enjoyed outings with his friends from Angeline, especially going to garage sales, Amish Country, to the park and out to eat.

He enjoyed the many family vacations he took with Dan and Celia Stansbery. Stefan would always hold up two fingers to let you know he wanted to go visit his Grandma McCutchen, as they were very close.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline School and Industries in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.