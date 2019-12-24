Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Stanley H. Roush, age 91 of 5664 TH 128, Sycamore, died at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center, Upper Sandusky. He was born Oct. 3, 1928, in Wyandot County to Noah Harrison and Dessie Beulah (Clabaugh) Roush. He married Donna (Bogard) Roush on March 31, 1950 and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, Thomas A. (Becky) Roush, rural Nevada; a daughter, Deborah (Robert) Kissell, Tiffin; five granddaughters, Lisa (Shawn) Stober, Tina (Kevin) Boes, Rachel (Andy) Wingert, Stephanie (Ryan) Margraf, and Nicole (Jason) Drew; plus 12 great-grandchildren.

Stanley was a retired dairy farmer and later in life worked 18 years for the Wyandot County Recycling Center.

He was a graduate of the former Eden Centralized High School, was a member of Union-Salem United Methodist Church, and was a life member of the Wyandot County Farm Bureau where in 1994 he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award.

For hobbies, Stanley loved to cut wood and ride his gator around his farm checking crops.

A funeral service for Stanley is 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Kristin Buchs officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, west of Sycamore. Visitation is Friday from 10-11 a.m. before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Union-Salem United Methodist Church, or the Wyandot County 4-H in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.