Sondra Kay “Sonny” Vaughn

Posted on November 9, 2020
CAREY — Sondra Kay “Sonny” Vaughn, 57, of Carey, died at 4:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in her home. She was 57.

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating.

