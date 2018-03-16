Shirley Webster Rowland

Shirley Ann (Morris) Webster Rowland, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, died at her residence, peacefully surrounded by her family, at 9:52 p.m. Friday, March 9, 2018.

Everyone is invited for a gathering of friends and family to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Old Mission Cemetery with Steve Sturgeon officiating. An invitation also is extended to a luncheon at the Moose after the graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gavin Giacalone Liver Transplant Fund by visiting its website at COTAforGavinG.com. Additional contributions may be made to Home Health of Wyandot County, Hospice of Wyandot County or the Make-A-Wish Foundation in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

