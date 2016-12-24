Shirley Elliott

Shirley A. Elliott, of Morral, died at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at her residence. She was 79.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at York Street Cemetery, Jackson Township. Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

