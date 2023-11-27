Shirley Assenheimer

Shirley E. Assenheimer, 87, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Westbrook Assisted Living surrounded lovingly by her family and under hospice care.

She was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Bucyrus to the late Lloyd and Sallie (Holland) Beach. Shirley graduated from Mount Zion High School in 1954 and was married to Donald A. Assenheimer on her 21st birthday. They were partners in family, life and business until his death in 2019. Shirley was a huge contributor to Don’s hobby-turned-successful business venture, Assenheimer Bows. She packed, shipped, answered phones and traveled with Don to numerous Bowhunter banquets and trade shows throughout the Midwest.

Shirley’s passion was her family. She loved her grandchildren fiercely and hosted an epic Christmas Eve gathering each year where laughter and memories were shared. She and Don also enjoyed many summers on Lake Erie with their family and friends. At home, Shirley played computer games, enjoyed the company of her dogs and the sun porch was her favorite place to watch birds and just relax. She was a frequent volunteer at the local soup kitchen and was a lifelong member of the Mount Zion Methodist Church.

Shirley is survived by children Pam (Darrin) Dyer, Glen (Linda) Assenheimer and Lisa (Trent) Cleland; grandchildren Angie (Jake) Hartsock, Darrin Dyer II (Cassandra Pieracini), Joel (Laura) Assenheimer, Kyle (Jacqueline) Assenheimer, Emily (Sean) Zimmer, Maci Cleland and Ashley Cleland (Travis Thompson); great-grandchildren Grant, Roth, Knox, Amelia, Charles, June, Liam, Aiden, Austin and Ellie; and sister Barb Uhl; along with many extended family.

In addition to her parents and husband of 61 years, Shirley was preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Vera Assenheimer; infant brother Gilbert; and a stillborn sister.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:25 p.m. The funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor David Smithey officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and given through the funeral home.

Memories and photos may be shared on the guestbook of Shirley’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

