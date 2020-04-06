Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Shirley Ann Prater, of Vanlue, passed away peacefully at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family. She was 85.

A graveside service will be held at Van Horn Cemetery near Vanlue at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Melanie Martin officiating.

Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

