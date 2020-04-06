Home Obituaries Shirley Ann Prater

Shirley Ann Prater

Posted on April 6, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

CAREY — Shirley Ann Prater, of Vanlue, passed away peacefully at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family. She was 85.

A graveside service will be held at Van Horn Cemetery near Vanlue at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Melanie Martin officiating.

Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Yvonne J. Bowen

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 6, 2020
    40 second read

  • Joanne Wright

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 6, 2020
    2 min read

  • John E. Sammet

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 4, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply