CAREY — Shirley Ann Prater, of Vanlue, passed away peacefully at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family. She was 85. A graveside service will be held at Van Horn Cemetery near Vanlue at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Melanie Martin officiating. Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.