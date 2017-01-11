January 11, 2017

Obituaries

Shirley A. Carr

Shirley A. Carr, of Upper Sandusky, died at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

She was 84.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, with Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

