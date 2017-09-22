Home Obituaries Sherlen Eaton

Sherlen Eaton
age 73, Upper Sandusky

BELLEFONTAINE — Sherlen D. Eaton, 73, of rural Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 19, 2017.

Friends may call at the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Middleburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com.

