Sheila Gruenewald

Sheila Ann Gruenewald, age 65, of Nevada, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at the Bucyrus Community Hospital.

A funeral service for Sheila Ann Gruenewald is 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home and will be officiated by Pastor John Kibler. Visitation for Sheila is from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. An O.E.S. memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society or to the Ladies of the Nevada Community Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared a www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!