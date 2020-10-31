Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Sharon (Stover) McKean, formerly of Carey, died Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Findlay. She was 73.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, with the Rev William Schultz officiating.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, in Carey, is handling arrangements.

