Sharon L. Mong, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Sharon Mong will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and one hour before service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

