Sharon Kay (Jury) Espenlaub

Posted on August 14, 2020
Sharon Kay (Jury) Espenlaub lost her battle with cancer and passed away July 18, 2020, at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital in the Palliative and Comfort Care Unit. She was 74 years old.

Sharon Kay was one of a kind and will be missed by many. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date — both in Ohio and Alabama, if possible.

Memorials may be made to the Senior Citizens Center of (Birmingham and/or Pinson), The American Cancer Society, The Scarcoidosis Foundation, the American Heart Association or any local animal shelter.

