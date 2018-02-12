Home Obituaries Sharon Kay Heistand

Posted on February 12, 2018
Sharon Kay Heistand, 61, of Westerville, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband and children at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Westerville.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Sharon Kay Heistand will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 17, 2018, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House Hospice or the American Cancer Society in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com.

