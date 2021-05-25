Sharon Hartman Posted on May 25, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Sharon Hartman, of Greentown, Indiana, died Feb. 23, 2021. She was 67. A graveside service is at noon Saturday at Hueston Cemetery in Forest. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!