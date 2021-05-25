Home Obituaries Sharon Hartman

Sharon Hartman

Posted on May 25, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

FOREST — Sharon Hartman, of Greentown, Indiana, died Feb. 23, 2021. She was 67.

A graveside service is at noon Saturday at Hueston Cemetery in Forest.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Neil F. Williams

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 25, 2021
    1 min read

  • Carl E. Deckler

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 24, 2021
    2 min read

  • Rhonda R. Leeth

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 24, 2021
    42 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply