Sharon Grove

Sharon O. “Sherry” Grove, age 77, of Upper Sandusky died Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Stumbo officiating. Interment will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday July 16, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!