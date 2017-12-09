Sharon Frisch

Sharon L. Frisch, age 70, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel with Father Frank Murd officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s School, Wyandot Memorial Hospital or the Parkinson’s Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!