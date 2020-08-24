Home Obituaries Sharon Ann (Kinsley) Roszman

Sharon Ann (Kinsley) Roszman

Posted on August 24, 2020
LOUISIVILLE, Ky — On Aug. 18, 2020, the world lost a beautiful person when Sharon Ann (Kinsley) Roszman died peacefully at Nazareth Home in Louisville, Kentucky.

A private memorial service will be held today at Calvary Cemetery.

