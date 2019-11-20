Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















PROSPECT — Shari Marie Isler, 63, of Prospect, passed away Sunday morning Nov. 17, 2019, at her home after a nearly seven-year battle following a stroke.

She was born Dec. 29, 1955, in Upper Sandusky to John and the late Monica (Snyder) Rall.

Surviving is her husband, Jeff Isler, Prospect, to whom she was married on July 11, 1992, in Kohala, Hawaii. Also surviving is their son, Adam Isler, Prospect; her father, John Rall, Marion; and brothers, Michael (Tammy) Rall, Stafford, Virginia; and William (Roblynn) Rall, Mercer Island, Washington.

Shari was a 1974 Harding High School graduate; she had also attended OSUM.

She had worked at Fahey Bank, the Verne Hart Insurance Agency and after marrying Jeff, she assisted him in their ServiceMaster business.

Shari was a full-time mom and former Sunday school teacher. She had a flair for decorating and her home was always “in season.”

She also enjoyed watching the OSU Buckeye football team.

Shari was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St. Marion, OH, 43302, with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call today from 3-7 p.m. at the church.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Prospect, is assisting the family.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St., Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.