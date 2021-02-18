Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sgt. First Class Joseph Frederick Ferguson, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at his home Feb. 14, 2021. He was 71.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.

Due to the COVID situation, masks are required. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live streamed on the Bringman Clark Shields Funeral Services Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the AMVETS No. 777 or the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video, visit BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!