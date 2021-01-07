Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Seth Michael Vent, age 32, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Upper Sandusky.

Public visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Casual attire, especially OSU-themed clothing, would be greatly appreciated.

Memorials may be made to the family to help fund a fishing derby in memory of Seth and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

