Scott “Scotty” McRill

FINDLAY — Scott “Scotty” H. McRill, 75, of Findlay and formerly of Vanlue, passed away at 9:08 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Manor at Greendale, Findlay.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, with his niece, Pastor Shalimar Holderly officiating. Burial will be in Van Horn Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Services and/or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com

