Scott Feasel

Scott Allen Feasel, age 54, of Carey, passed away unexpectedly, at home, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home. A service will be held at the funeral home at 3 p.m., with Ryan Clouse officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for his son, Logan.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Scott's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

