Scott D. Miller, age 46, of Upper Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his mother’s house in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Scott Miller is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Jim Stauffer. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey. Visitation for Scott is 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

