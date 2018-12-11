Home Obituaries Saundra L. Shields

Saundra L. Shields

Posted on December 11, 2018
Saundra L. Shields, age 78, of Findlay, died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at Birchaven Village.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date in Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard Valley Oncology Department in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

