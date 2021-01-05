Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Sarah Joan (Morse) Donelson, of Carey, died at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

For everyone’s health and safety, services will be observed privately by Sarah’s family. Burial will take place in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or Hospice of Wyandot County, and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Donelson Family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!