Sarah Jane Ulrich, age 96, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Sarah Jane Ulrich are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Wessler officiating. Burial is at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before service time Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Wyandot County or the activities fund of the Wyandot County Home and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

