Sarah Jane Logsdon, age 94, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Sarah Jane Logsdon is 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Following the service Friday, there will be a time for receiving of family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Wyandot County Historical for Indian Mill and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

