Sarah Frances “Fran” Zimmerman, age 97, of Upper Sandusky, was called to the church Triumphant on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. today at Old Mission Cemetery with Pastor Edward Hunker officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Salvation Army Wyandot County Unit, Wyandot Memorial Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

